Thompson’s 20 points, 4 3-pointers help Oklahoma St. top Utah 81-72 and end 3-game losing streak

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 20 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range, reserve Marchelus Avery scored 17 points and Oklahoma State beat Utah 81-72 on Saturday to end the Cowboys’ three-game skid.

Oklahoma State (11-10, 3-7 Big 12) shot 48.9% (23 for 47) including 40% (8 for 20) from beyond the arc. Ten Cowboys entered the scoring column, nine of whom did it before halftime.

Ezra Asuar led Utah (12-9, 4-6) with 18 points. Gabe Madsen scored 15, Mike Sharavjamts 11 with 8-for-8 shooting from the foul line, and reserve Keanu Dawes 10.

Oklahoma State built a 9-1 lead and never trailed. Ausar’s layup with 10:50 left before halftime brought the Utes within 19-15. With 5:25 left, Avery threw down a dunk for a 28-22 Okie State advantage and the Cowboys went to the break leading 41-33.

The Cowboys reached their first double-digit lead of the game — 48-38 — on a thunderous dunk by Patrick Suemnick with 16:04 left. Abou Ousmane made two foul shots to give Okie State its largest lead at 56-41 with 12 1/2 minutes left.

Madsen’s 3 with 1:18 left brought Utah within 77-70 but Oklahoma State secured the win by shooting 6 for 8 from the line the rest of the way.

Utah hosts Colorado on Wednesday. Oklahoma State travels to face sixth-ranked Houston on Tuesday.

