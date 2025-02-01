Air Force visits Davis and San Jose State

Air Force Falcons (3-18, 0-10 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (10-12, 3-7 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Air Force after Latrell Davis scored 23 points in San Jose State’s 71-68 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Spartans have gone 5-5 at home. San Jose State averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Falcons have gone 0-10 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 1-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

San Jose State averages 74.3 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 71.5 Air Force allows. Air Force has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 45.2% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will McClendon is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 12.2 points. Josh Uduje is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Ethan Taylor is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 9.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 60.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press