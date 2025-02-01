UC Irvine hosts Johnson and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (12-9, 6-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (19-3, 9-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -12.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits UC Irvine after Ty Johnson scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 60-58 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Anteaters are 7-0 in home games. UC Irvine is eighth in the Big West with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 2.6.

The Aggies have gone 6-4 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is 6-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UC Irvine scores 76.3 points, 7.4 more per game than the 68.9 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The Anteaters and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is averaging 12 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Anteaters. Leuchten is averaging 16.5 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the past 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

