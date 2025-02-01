Agee and USC host No. 7 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces No. 7 Michigan State after Rashaun Agee scored 21 points in USC’s 82-76 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Trojans are 9-5 in home games. USC scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Spartans are 9-0 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

USC’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game USC allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Claude is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Trojans. Wesley Yates III is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jaden is shooting 42.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press