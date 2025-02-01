Delaware State visits Jones and Coppin State

Delaware State Hornets (3-15, 0-5 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (12-9, 3-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts Delaware State after Angel Jones scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 61-56 win against the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles have gone 6-0 in home games. Coppin State has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are 0-5 in conference play. Delaware State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Coppin State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Delaware State allows. Delaware State averages 54.9 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 65.6 Coppin State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Gray is averaging 5.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Laila Lawrence is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mahogany Cottingham averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Kiarra Mcelrath is shooting 32.8% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 52.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 31.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press