UT Arlington plays Utah Tech following Brittingham’s 25-point performance

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-7, 6-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-14, 1-5 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays Utah Tech after Avery Brittingham scored 25 points in UT Arlington’s 62-58 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-6 in home games. Utah Tech is fifth in the WAC scoring 63.6 points while shooting 36.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are 6-1 in conference play. UT Arlington is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah Tech averages 63.6 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 65.2 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 42.7% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

The Trailblazers and Mavericks face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chardonnay Hartley is averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trailblazers. Emily Isaacson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Koi Love is scoring 17.8 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Mavericks. Brittingham is averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 55.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

