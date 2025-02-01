Northern Arizona visits Northern Colorado following Hawthorne’s 32-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-8, 4-4 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (15-6, 7-1 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Northern Arizona after Isaiah Hawthorne scored 32 points in Northern Colorado’s 67-62 victory against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bears are 9-1 in home games. Northern Colorado averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 4-4 against conference opponents. Northern Arizona is the Big Sky leader with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 12.3.

Northern Colorado makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Northern Arizona averages 78.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 74.0 Northern Colorado allows.

The Bears and Lumberjacks face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawthorne is shooting 48.2% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bears. Langston Reynolds is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Jackson is averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press