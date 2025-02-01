Jenkins and the UTSA Roadrunners host conference foe Temple

Temple Owls (12-8, 6-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (17-3, 8-1 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordyn Jenkins and UTSA host Tiarra East and Temple in AAC action Saturday.

The Roadrunners have gone 8-0 in home games. UTSA leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 36.8 boards. Jenkins leads the Roadrunners with 7.2 rebounds.

The Owls are 6-3 against AAC opponents. Temple scores 66.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

UTSA is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Temple allows to opponents. Temple averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than UTSA gives up.

The Roadrunners and Owls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is averaging 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

Tristen Taylor is averaging 7.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 66.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press