North Dakota State visits Barnstable and St. Thomas

North Dakota State Bison (16-7, 5-3 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (17-6, 7-1 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces North Dakota State after Miles Barnstable scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 86-71 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Tommies have gone 10-0 in home games. St. Thomas is the leader in the Summit League with 11.0 fast break points.

The Bison are 5-3 in conference games. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit League giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

St. Thomas averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game St. Thomas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Bjerke is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 9.4 points. Barnstable is shooting 48.3% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jacksen Moni is averaging 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 85.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

By The Associated Press