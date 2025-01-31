Syracuse faces Cal on 3-game losing streak

Syracuse Orange (9-12, 3-7 ACC) at California Golden Bears (11-10, 4-6 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse comes into the matchup against Cal as losers of three in a row.

The Golden Bears are 9-3 on their home court. Cal has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Orange are 3-7 against ACC opponents. Syracuse averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Cal’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Orange match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 18.9 points for the Golden Bears. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Chris Bunch averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. JJ Starling is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press