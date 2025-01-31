Montana puts home win streak on the line against Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (6-15, 2-6 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-8, 7-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Sacramento State aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 11-1 on their home court. Montana ranks ninth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.7 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 2-6 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is 3-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Montana scores 75.5 points, 8.0 more per game than the 67.5 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Montana has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

The Grizzlies and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Malik Moore is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jacob Holt is shooting 51.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press