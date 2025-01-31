San Francisco puts home win streak on the line against Washington State

Washington State Cougars (15-8, 5-5 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (17-6, 7-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Washington State aiming to extend its 10-game home winning streak.

The Dons have gone 13-0 in home games. San Francisco scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 5-5 against WCC opponents. Washington State is second in the WCC scoring 80.0 points per game and is shooting 49.5%.

San Francisco averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Washington State gives up. Washington State has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Malik Thomas is shooting 44.9% and averaging 21.8 points over the past 10 games.

Nate Calmese is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cougars. LeJuan Watts is averaging 14.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press