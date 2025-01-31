La Salle hosts Castro and George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-6, 4-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-10, 3-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on La Salle after Rafael Castro scored 21 points in George Washington’s 75-66 win against the Richmond Spiders.

The Explorers are 8-2 on their home court. La Salle is 5-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Revolutionaries have gone 4-4 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is seventh in the A-10 with 14.5 assists per game led by Jacoi Hutchinson averaging 2.8.

La Salle averages 75.1 points, 7.2 more per game than the 67.9 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 76.2 points per game, 1.3 more than the 74.9 La Salle gives up to opponents.

The Explorers and Revolutionaries match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 14.1 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Hutchinson is averaging 6.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Revolutionaries. Castro is averaging 15.5 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 70.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

