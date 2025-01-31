Che and UC Irvine host UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (12-9, 6-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (19-3, 9-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces UC Davis after Myles Che scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 80-75 overtime victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Anteaters have gone 7-0 at home. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West scoring 76.3 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Aggies are 6-4 in Big West play. UC Davis is 1-1 in one-possession games.

UC Irvine averages 76.3 points, 7.4 more per game than the 68.9 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UC Irvine allows.

The Anteaters and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Bent Leuchten is shooting 53.9% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

Ty Johnson is scoring 21.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 10.7 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press