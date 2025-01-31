No. 20 Missouri visits No. 14 Mississippi State after Hubbard’s 38-point outing

Missouri Tigers (16-4, 5-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-5, 4-4 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Mississippi State faces No. 20 Missouri after Josh Hubbard scored 38 points in Mississippi State’s 88-84 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 in home games. Mississippi State ranks seventh in the SEC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by KeShawn Murphy averaging 5.1.

The Tigers have gone 5-2 against SEC opponents. Missouri is fifth in the SEC scoring 83.2 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

Mississippi State averages 80.8 points, 11.8 more per game than the 69.0 Missouri gives up. Missouri scores 12.8 more points per game (83.2) than Mississippi State allows (70.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is shooting 39.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Bulldogs. Murphy is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tamar Bates is averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Mark Mitchell is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press