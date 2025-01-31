Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Morgan State following Shaw’s 20-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-16, 0-4 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-12, 3-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces Morgan State after Ketron Shaw scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 73-66 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Bears have gone 9-3 in home games. Morgan State leads the MEAC averaging 82.0 points and is shooting 49.5%.

The Hawks are 0-4 against conference opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks seventh in the MEAC shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

Morgan State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Morgan State allows.

The Bears and Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Hobbs is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Shaw is averaging 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Chris Flippin is averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.8 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press