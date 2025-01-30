Shearer and Portland host Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-8, 7-3 WCC) at Portland Pilots (18-3, 7-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Saint Mary’s (CA) after Emme Shearer scored 24 points in Portland’s 83-65 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

The Pilots are 10-2 on their home court. Portland has an 18-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gaels are 7-3 against conference opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 3-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Portland averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 64.3 points per game, 3.0 more than the 61.3 Portland allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mark is averaging 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Pilots. Shearer is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and two steals for the Gaels. Maia Jones is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press