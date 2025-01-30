UCSD hosts Hawaii following Sugapong’s 23-point performance

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (13-6, 7-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (10-11, 6-3 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts Hawaii after Sumayah Sugapong scored 23 points in UCSD’s 82-44 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Tritons have gone 6-5 at home. UCSD scores 64.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Rainbow Wahine are 7-2 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is third in the Big West with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ritorya Tamilo averaging 4.1.

UCSD averages 64.2 points, 11.6 more per game than the 52.6 Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 59.8 points per game, equal to what UCSD allows.

The Tritons and Rainbow Wahine meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sugapong is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 12.1 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Lily Wahinekapu is shooting 42.3% and averaging 10.7 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Brooklyn Rewers is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 7-3, averaging 59.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press