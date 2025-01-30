San Diego visits Ejim and Gonzaga

San Diego Toreros (4-15, 0-10 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-8, 8-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts San Diego after Yvonne Ejim scored 29 points in Gonzaga’s 81-53 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 in home games. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ejim averaging 3.4.

The Toreros are 0-10 in WCC play. San Diego has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Gonzaga is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Gonzaga allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner is averaging 13 points and four assists for the Bulldogs. Ejim is averaging 22.6 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the past 10 games.

Truitt Reilly is averaging 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Toreros. Lauren McCall is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Toreros: 0-10, averaging 58.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press