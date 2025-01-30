Holman and Little Rock host Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (5-15, 1-9 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (9-10, 7-3 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on Tennessee State after Jordan Holman scored 27 points in Little Rock’s 70-68 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Trojans have gone 5-3 at home. Little Rock ranks fourth in the OVC with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Brenna Burk averaging 4.0.

The Tigers are 1-9 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Little Rock scores 61.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 73.8 Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Little Rock allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Lee is shooting 39.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Trojans. Holman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Somah Kamara is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press