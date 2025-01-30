Warmsley and Grambling host Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (4-13, 3-4 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (7-11, 4-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Alcorn State after Kahia Warmsley scored 27 points in Grambling’s 69-62 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Tigers are 3-1 on their home court. Grambling is eighth in the SWAC with 10.8 assists per game led by Douthshine Prien averaging 3.3.

The Braves have gone 3-4 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State has a 3-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Grambling is shooting 34.8% from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Grambling gives up.

The Tigers and Braves match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warmsley is shooting 37.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Tigers. Halima Salat is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maya Claytor averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 4.7 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Kiarra Henderson is shooting 38.6% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press