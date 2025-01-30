No. 17 NC State visits Theuerkauf and Wake Forest

NC State Wolfpack (16-4, 8-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-12, 1-8 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays No. 17 NC State after Rylie Theuerkauf scored 21 points in Wake Forest’s 69-59 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Demon Deacons are 7-6 in home games. Wake Forest is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Wolfpack are 8-1 in conference games. NC State has a 13-4 record against opponents above .500.

Wake Forest makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). NC State scores 13.6 more points per game (75.4) than Wake Forest gives up to opponents (61.8).

The Demon Deacons and Wolfpack square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Williams is averaging 11.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Demon Deacons. Theuerkauf is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Aziaha James is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Zoe Brooks is averaging 13.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 23.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press