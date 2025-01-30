Ex-Oklahoma State pitcher Kilfoyl goes No. 1 overall in Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft

Lexi Kilfoyl didn’t become the clear ace of her college staff until her fifth year.

The former Oklahoma State star made the most of it. As a college player last season, she was a National Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team All-American who led the Cowgirls to the Women’s College World Series. She was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

Her resume continues to build. She was the first overall pick in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft on Wednesday. She will go to the Bandits, one of the league’s four teams.

She looks forward to being part of a professional organization.

“I like having the mentality of like when it’s my time, like I’m going to come in and I’m going to dominate, but I’m also going to be the biggest fan for the pitcher that follows me,” she said.

Former LSU pitcher Carley Hoover went to the Blaze at No. 2, former UCLA pitcher Megan Faraimo went to the Talons at No. 3 and ex-UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia went to the Volts at No. 4.

In other notable picks, former UCLA utility player Maya Brady went 19th overall to the Talons and former Oklahoma star Tiare Jennings went 20th to the Volts. Ex-Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts went to the Talons as the 35th selection. The Bandits made former James Madison star Odicci Alexander the 40th pick.

Previously, Athletes Unlimited had two seasons per year and crowned individual champions in both. Now, Athletes Unlimited has added a traditional team format, with the first season starting in June. The individual model, now called the AUSL All-Star Cup, will follow.

Rosters will eventually include 16 players. The remaining roster spots will be filled with incoming college talent after the upcoming season. Each team will get one free agent pick.

The AUSL will be a touring property in its first season, with games in six to eight different cities. The teams will play 24 games each. At least 30 of the games will be broadcast on ESPN’s platforms. The teams will be assigned to one city when the league becomes city-based next year.

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer