Sacramento State visits Montana State, aims to break road skid

Sacramento State Hornets (6-14, 2-5 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (8-13, 3-5 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will look to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Hornets visit Montana State.

The Bobcats are 6-2 in home games. Montana State ranks ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 29.1 rebounds. Agbonkpolo paces the Bobcats with 4.9 boards.

The Hornets are 2-5 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Montana State makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Sacramento State has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Hornets match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabe Mullins is averaging seven points for the Bobcats. Brandon Walker is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey Nunn is averaging 6.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Jacob Holt is averaging 17.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 54.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press