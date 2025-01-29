Hawaii hosts UCSD following Tait-Jones’ 32-point game

UCSD Tritons (17-4, 7-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-8, 4-5 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits Hawaii after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 32 points in UCSD’s 79-54 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 10-4 in home games. Hawaii is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tritons are 7-2 against Big West opponents. UCSD ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Hawaii scores 72.4 points, 10.0 more per game than the 62.4 UCSD gives up. UCSD scores 9.8 more points per game (80.0) than Hawaii allows (70.2).

The Rainbow Warriors and Tritons face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kody Williams is averaging 7.2 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Gytis Nemeiksa is averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tait-Jones is shooting 59.2% and averaging 19.7 points for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press