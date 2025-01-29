Cal visits SMU following Wilkinson’s 30-point game

California Golden Bears (11-9, 4-5 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (15-5, 6-3 ACC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces SMU after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 30 points in Cal’s 98-94 overtime victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Mustangs are 8-3 in home games. SMU leads the ACC with 83.1 points and is shooting 48.0%.

The Golden Bears are 4-5 against ACC opponents. Cal is second in the ACC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 2.8.

SMU is shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.5% Cal allows to opponents. Cal averages 76.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the 72.2 SMU gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs. Matt Cross is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Andrej Stojakovic is shooting 44.0% and averaging 18.9 points for the Golden Bears. Wilkinson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press