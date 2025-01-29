San Diego State earns 71-68 victory against San Jose State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Magoon Gwath’s 24 points helped San Diego State defeat San Jose State 71-68 on Tuesday night.

Gwath added seven rebounds for the Aztecs (14-5, 7-3 Mountain West Conference). Miles Byrd went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Nicholas Boyd shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds and five assists.

The Spartans (10-12, 3-7) were led in scoring by Latrell Davis, who finished with 23 points. Josh Uduje added 21 points and four steals for San Jose State. Donavan Yap also recorded 11 points.

Gwath scored 14 points in the first half and San Diego State went into halftime trailing 41-29. San Diego State outscored San Jose State by 13 points in the second half. Byrd led the way with 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press