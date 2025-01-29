Furman hosts Milton and East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-9, 2-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (12-9, 2-3 SoCon)

Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces Furman after Braylyn Milton scored 21 points in East Tennessee State’s 48-46 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Paladins have gone 6-1 in home games. Furman ranks second in the SoCon with 14.5 assists per game led by Tate Walters averaging 4.0.

The Buccaneers are 2-3 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Furman averages 69.9 points, 14.9 more per game than the 55.0 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 59.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 62.7 Furman allows.

The Paladins and Buccaneers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walters is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Paladins. Sydney Ryan is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kendall Folley is averaging 6.7 points for the Buccaneers. Courtney Moore is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press