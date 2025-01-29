Loyola Marymount takes on Portland following Amey’s 24-point showing

Portland Pilots (7-15, 2-7 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-8, 4-4 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Portland after Myron Amey Jr. scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 73-68 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Lions are 9-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks third in the WCC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 5.7.

The Pilots are 2-7 in WCC play. Portland is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Loyola Marymount gives up.

The Lions and Pilots square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 13 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Lions. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

A.Rapp is shooting 39.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Pilots. Max Mackinnon is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press