Anderson leads UCSB against CSU Northridge after 29-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-7, 5-4 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-7, 5-4 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts CSU Northridge after Cole Anderson scored 29 points in UCSB’s 83-75 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Gauchos are 8-3 on their home court. UCSB is fifth in the Big West with 14.7 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 4.4.

The Matadors are 5-4 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Keonte Jones with 3.9.

UCSB scores 74.0 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 71.3 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 14.2 more points per game (80.3) than UCSB allows to opponents (66.1).

The Gauchos and Matadors square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swenson is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 12.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals. Kenny Pohto is averaging 13.6 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marcus Adams Jr. is averaging 15.7 points for the Matadors. Scotty Washington is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Matadors: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press