Montana State Bobcats take on the Sacramento State Hornets, look for 12th straight victory

Montana State Bobcats (18-2, 8-0 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-10, 3-4 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State aims to keep its 11-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Sacramento State.

The Hornets have gone 6-2 at home. Sacramento State is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 8-0 in Big Sky play.

Sacramento State averages 65.1 points, 8.5 more per game than the 56.6 Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The Hornets and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatoumata Jaiteh is averaging 7.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Hornets. Jaydia Martin is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Esmeralda Morales is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bobcats. Marah Dykstra is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 70.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 14.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press