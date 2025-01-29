Mercyhurst hosts Saint Francis (PA) following Blunt’s 27-point showing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-14, 3-5 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (10-13, 4-4 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Bernie Blunt scored 27 points in Mercyhurst’s 85-80 overtime win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Lakers are 7-2 in home games. Mercyhurst gives up 69.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Red Flash are 3-5 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mercyhurst is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 70.9 points per game, 1.3 more than the 69.6 Mercyhurst gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Planutis is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Lakers. Aidan Reichert is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Clayville is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 8.5 points. Riley Parker is shooting 51.8% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 24.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press