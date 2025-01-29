Newton scores 18 points, Agbim forces OT with late 3 and Wyoming beats Fresno State 83-72

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Kobe Newton scored 18 points, Obi Agbim hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation and Wyoming beat Fresno State 83-72 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Agbim’s contested 3 at the buzzer made it 67-all heading into overtime. The Cowboys outscored Fresno State 16-5 in the extra period.

Newton added seven rebounds for the Cowboys (11-10, 4-6 Mountain West Conference). Agbim scored 17 points and added five assists and three steals. Dontaie Allen added 14 points and Jordan Nesbitt scored six of his 10 points in overtime for the Cowboys.

The Bulldogs (5-16, 1-9) were led in scoring by Jalen Weaver, who finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals. Fresno State also got 12 points from Brian Amuneke. Elijah Price put up 11 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Wyoming entered halftime up 31-30. Newton paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Wyoming turned a one-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 12-0 run to make it a 46-33 lead with 16:01 left in the half. Allen scored nine second-half points.

