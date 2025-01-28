Santa Clara hosts Murauskas and Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (18-3, 8-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-8, 6-3 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Santa Clara after Paulius Murauskas scored 25 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 80-75 win against the Washington State Cougars.

The Broncos are 8-2 on their home court. Santa Clara is second in the WCC scoring 80.7 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Gaels are 8-0 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) leads the WCC with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 4.5.

Santa Clara makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The Broncos and Gaels face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Broncos. Christoph Tilly is averaging 12.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games.

Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 13.8 points and 5.7 assists for the Gaels. Murauskas is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

