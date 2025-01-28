SMU hosts Cal following Wilkinson’s 30-point game

California Golden Bears (11-9, 4-5 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (15-5, 6-3 ACC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces SMU after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 30 points in Cal’s 98-94 overtime victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Mustangs have gone 8-3 at home. SMU averages 83.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 4-5 in ACC play. Cal is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

SMU scores 83.1 points, 7.5 more per game than the 75.6 Cal allows. Cal averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Golden Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 18.9 points for the Golden Bears. Wilkinson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press