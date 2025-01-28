San Jose State hosts Wyoming following Fertig’s 34-point performance

Wyoming Cowgirls (11-9, 5-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-12, 2-6 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits San Jose State after Allyson Fertig scored 34 points in Wyoming’s 61-56 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Spartans have gone 6-6 in home games. San Jose State averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cowgirls are 5-3 against MWC opponents. Wyoming averages 65.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

San Jose State is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.2% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than San Jose State gives up.

The Spartans and Cowgirls face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydni Summers averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Amiah Simmons is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Fertig is averaging 19.2 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Cowgirls. Tess Barnes is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press