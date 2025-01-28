Nevada hosts Fresno State after Jacobs’ 20-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-12, 4-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Nevada after Mia Jacobs scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 77-64 victory against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Wolf Pack are 7-4 in home games. Nevada allows 66.4 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 against MWC opponents. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Jacobs averaging 9.4.

Nevada is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Nevada has given up to its opponents (42.7%).

The Wolf Pack and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Givens is scoring 12.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wolf Pack. Audrey Roden is averaging 10.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games.

Jacobs is averaging 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs. Mariah Elohim is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

By The Associated Press