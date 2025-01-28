Smith leads No. 21 Louisville against Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-5, 7-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-5, 8-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -7.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Louisville faces Wake Forest after Reyne Smith scored 30 points in Louisville’s 98-73 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Cardinals have gone 8-3 at home. Louisville is fifth in the ACC scoring 79.4 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are 7-2 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Louisville averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’Vonne Hadley is averaging 12 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Smith is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hunter Sallis is scoring 18.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 16.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press