Wofford hosts Kiudulas and VMI

VMI Keydets (9-12, 3-5 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-10, 5-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays Wofford after Augustinas Kiudulas scored 20 points in VMI’s 60-57 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Terriers are 7-1 in home games. Wofford is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Keydets are 3-5 against conference opponents. VMI ranks seventh in the SoCon with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Kiudulas averaging 6.4.

Wofford’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game VMI gives up. VMI averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Wofford allows.

The Terriers and Keydets match up Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is averaging 13 points and 3.2 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tan Yildizoglu is averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Keydets. Rickey Bradley, Jr. is averaging 19.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press