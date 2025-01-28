Hawkins leads Gardner-Webb against Longwood after 26-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-12, 4-3 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-6, 6-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces Longwood after Ashley Hawkins scored 26 points in Gardner-Webb’s 77-65 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Lancers are 8-2 on their home court. Longwood is third in the Big South in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Otaifo Esenabhalu leads the Lancers with 8.5 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-3 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Longwood is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.5% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 6.9 more points per game (66.2) than Longwood allows to opponents (59.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is averaging 11.3 points for the Lancers. Mariah Wilson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hawkins is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lauren Bailey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 15.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

By The Associated Press