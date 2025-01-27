Florida coach Todd Golden cleared in Title IX investigation regarding stalking allegations View Photo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has cleared men’s basketball coach Todd Golden following a four-month Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking.

The school released a statement Monday saying no evidence was found and ended its investigation. It comes amid No. 5 Florida’s best season in a decade, with the Gators having won 18 of their first 20 games.

“The University of Florida takes these matters seriously and works deliberately to ensure that due process is upheld for everyone,” university spokesman Steve Orlando said in a statement. “After a thorough investigation that included dozens of interviews over the past months, the University of Florida has found no evidence that Todd Golden violated Title IX. The Title IX office has closed its investigation.”

Golden previously sidestepped chances to deny the allegations “out of the respect to the process” and threatened legal action, presumably against his publicly unnamed accusers. He also recently ripped proceedings that are supposed to be confidential.

“I am just frustrated and disappointed that a Title IX mechanism that is created to protect both sides during a situation like this — that confidentiality and privacy continues to be abused,” Golden said earlier this month after assistant coach Taurean Green was accused of sexual assault in another Title IX case.

The school’s University Athletic Association supported Golden throughout the investigation and backed his confidentiality comment following the case’s dismissal.

“The UAA acknowledges the completion of the review,” the UAA said in a statement. “We take these matters seriously and understand the need for the process to be conducted with strict confidentiality and discretion.

“Throughout this process, Coach Golden has demonstrated tremendous focus and professionalism, and we commend him for that. As the Gators move forward, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting a championship experience with integrity.”

The complaint against Golden accused him of sending photos and videos of his genitalia, making unwanted sexual advances on Instagram and requesting sexual favors. The Independent Florida Alligator first reported the allegations in early November.

Title IX is designed to protect students from discrimination, including sexual harassment. Florida began outsourcing its Title IX investigations in 2023 to Grand River Solutions, a private firm based in California.

“The last several months have been a challenge for my family and me while this process dragged on,” Golden said in a statement posted on X. “We asked for the public to allow this process to work through to its conclusion and not rush to judgement based on allegations. The UAA and so many at the University have been tremendously supportive — my family and I are extremely grateful.

“And thank you to our fans for your incredible support for our players and our program. It has made a huge difference.”

The 39-year-old Golden signed a two-year contract extension last March that included a $1 million raise and brought his annually salary to $4 million. The deal runs through the 2029-30 season. He is 58-31 in three seasons.

His contract prohibits “romantic, amorous and/or sexual relationships between any coach or other employee of the Association and any student athlete or other person subject to the supervision, control and/or authority of such coach or other employee.”

It also says the university can take disciplinary action if the coach acts in a manner “that has an ‘adverse effect’ or causes an ‘adverse reflection,’ on the reputation, mission and/or interests” of the athletic department or the university.

The case against Green, meanwhile, is still ongoing. Green is accused of kissing an athletic department employee and trying to put his hand down her pants in March 2024, according to a complaint reviewed by ESPN.

The woman said she did not report the alleged incident at the time in part because of Green’s status. Green, who won NCAA championships as a player with the Gators in 2006 and 2007, joined the basketball staff in 2022 following a professional basketball career.

The woman told ESPN she came forward after Title IX investigators working on Golden’s case asked to interview her last fall about Golden’s interactions with female athletes. She said that inquiry made her realize there could be concerns about a pattern of behavior within the program.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer