Ohio State celebrates national championship run amid change and farewells

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State, the first team to run the gauntlet of four playoff games on its way to the national title, celebrated with 30,000 Buckeyes fans on Sunday at Ohio Stadium.

Fans braved 30-degree temperatures to welcome home a team that beat five top-10 rivals on its way to the title, including Oregon in the Rose Bowl, Texas in the Cotton Bowl and Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff championship game.

“It took everybody to become national champions, and today we say thank you,” coach Ryan Day told the crowd.

Ohio State was the first to win the inaugural four-team playoff a decade ago and became the first to win the 12-team version.

It did so in dominating fashion, trailing for just 6 minutes, 5 seconds across 240 minutes of playing time and beating every opponent by double figures.

The team also overcame criticism from a regular-season loss to rival Michigan, which generated calls for Day’s removal.

Among those who addressed the crowd Sunday was defensive end Jack Sawyer, whose scoop-and-score in the waning minutes of the Texas game is now part of Buckeyes lore.

“What I love about this team is it really embodies what it’s like to be from Ohio,” said Sawyer, who is from Pickerington, Ohio. “You get punched in the mouth, you always get back up and keep fighting. That’s what everybody in Ohio does and will continue to do.”

The celebration also marked a time of change. Just after athletic director Ross Bjork said he was working on a package to make Day the Buckeyes coach “for years to come,” reports emerged that defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was headed to Penn State.

Thirteen of 22 playoff starters are out of eligibility, and those seeking an NFL roster spot include quarterback Will Howard, Sawyer and his fellow captains: wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back TreVeyon Henderson and linebacker Cody Simon.

Players leaving the team early for the draft include running back Quinshon Judkins and cornerback Jordan Hancock.

The Buckeyes’ quiver, however, is far from empty.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Sayin is expected to take the reins from Howard, and he will have prime targets with the anticipated return of star receiver Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Ohio State also picked up former West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson from the transfer portal and former Purdue tight end Max Klare.

All-American safety Caleb Downs is not draft eligible, and defensive veterans Sonny Styles and Davison Igbinosun have announced they will return in 2025.

By NICOLE KRAFT

