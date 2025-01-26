UCLA visits Claude and USC

UCLA Bruins (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC plays UCLA after Desmond Claude scored 21 points in USC’s 78-73 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Trojans are 9-4 in home games. USC scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Bruins have gone 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

USC makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). UCLA averages 75.6 points per game, 3.3 more than the 72.3 USC allows to opponents.

The Trojans and Bruins match up Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude is averaging 16.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Wesley Yates III is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 13.9 points for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press