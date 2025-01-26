Hampton and UNC Wilmington face off in conference matchup

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-10, 3-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-13, 1-6 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces UNC Wilmington in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Pirates have gone 3-6 at home. Hampton is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The Seahawks are 3-3 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Alexandra Zelaya averaging 7.2.

Hampton averages 58.1 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 66.2 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Hampton has given up to its opponents (45.5%).

The Pirates and Seahawks square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Pirates. Aisha Dabo is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor Henderson is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Seahawks. Evan Miller is averaging 11.7 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 57.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

