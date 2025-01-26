Southern Illinois hosts Dinnebier and Drake

Drake Bulldogs (11-8, 5-3 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-13, 1-6 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Southern Illinois after Katie Dinnebier scored 28 points in Drake’s 72-68 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Salukis are 1-6 on their home court. Southern Illinois is fourth in the MVC in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Gift Uchenna leads the Salukis with 13.4 boards.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 in MVC play. Drake averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Southern Illinois is shooting 35.1% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Drake allows to opponents. Drake averages 75.9 points per game, 2.3 more than the 73.6 Southern Illinois gives up.

The Salukis and Bulldogs square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uchenna is averaging 15.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Salukis. Isabella Palmqvist is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dinnebier is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anna Miller is averaging 14.0 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 1-9, averaging 58.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press