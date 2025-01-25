Curtis Jones scores 33, No. 3 Iowa State closes with big run in 76-61 win over Arizona State

Curtis Jones scores 33, No. 3 Iowa State closes with big run in 76-61 win over Arizona State View Photo

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 33 points, Keshon Gilbert had seven of his 12 during a key run and No. 3 Iowa State pulled away late for a 76-61 win over Arizona State on Saturday.

The Cyclones (17-2, 7-1 Big 12) bounced back from a loss to West Virginia with a 108-83 blowout of UCF on Tuesday, but found a lot less offensive freedom early against the scrappy Sun Devils.

Iowa State took nearly four minutes to score its first points and trailed 40-33 at halftime.

The Cyclones went back and forth with the Sun Devils (11-8, 2-6) in the second half until ratcheting up their defense in a game-closing 19-3 run. Gilbert scored seven straight points early in the run.

Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Adam Miller had 13 points to lead Arizona State, which hit one field goal over the final 6:39.

Takeaways

Iowa State: The Cyclones turned up their defense when they needed it most, kicking off their first Big 12 desert road trip with a scrappy win.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils pulled out a 65-57 win at No. 23 West Virginia on Tuesday night and were in position for another upset. Arizona State just couldn’t handle Iowa State’s pressure down the stretch and lost for the fifth time in six games.

Key moment

Iowa State swarmed the Sun Devils after Basheer Jihad scored on a layup with 6:40 left, forcing them to miss seven of their final eight shots.

Key stat

Arizona State had 18 turnovers that led to 17 Iowa State points, including four down the stretch as the game got out of hand.

Up next

Iowa State plays at Arizona on Monday night. Arizona State visits Colorado on Tuesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer