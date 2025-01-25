Rataj leads Oregon State against Santa Clara after 22-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (14-7, 6-2 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (15-6, 5-3 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -3; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Santa Clara after Michael Rataj scored 22 points in Oregon State’s 83-63 victory against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Beavers are 12-1 in home games. Oregon State has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 6-2 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is third in the WCC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jake Ensminger averaging 4.2.

Oregon State scores 78.1 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 74.3 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Oregon State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Kingz averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 49.4% from beyond the arc. Rataj is shooting 51.1% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games.

Adama Bal is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press