San Jose State takes on Wyoming in conference showdown

Wyoming Cowboys (10-9, 3-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-11, 2-6 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Uduje and San Jose State host Obi Agbim and Wyoming in MWC action.

The Spartans are 4-5 in home games. San Jose State is fourth in the MWC scoring 75.0 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Cowboys are 3-5 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

San Jose State is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming averages 69.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 73.0 San Jose State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Vaihola is averaging 8.9 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans. Will McClendon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Agbim is averaging 18.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press