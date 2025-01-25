UC Riverside hosts Dizon and CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-17, 1-7 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-10, 4-4 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits UC Riverside after Aryana Dizon scored 22 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 63-58 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Highlanders are 4-2 in home games. UC Riverside is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Roadrunners are 1-7 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield gives up 70.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 21.5 points per game.

UC Riverside’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield’s 32.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has given up to its opponents (40.7%).

The Highlanders and Roadrunners meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelley Duchemin is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Caitie Gingras is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 8.1 points. Dizon is shooting 36.2% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 49.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press