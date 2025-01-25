No. 8 Maryland hosts Betts and No. 1 UCLA

UCLA Bruins (19-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (16-3, 6-2 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA plays No. 8 Maryland after Lauren Betts scored 25 points in UCLA’s 84-66 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Terrapins are 9-1 in home games. Maryland averages 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Bruins are 7-0 in Big Ten play. UCLA is fourth in college basketball with 41.7 rebounds per game led by Betts averaging 10.1.

Maryland averages 81.3 points, 26.9 more per game than the 54.4 UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Maryland gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shyanne Sellers is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Terrapins. Kaylene Smikle is averaging 17.8 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Betts is shooting 62.3% and averaging 20.3 points for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press